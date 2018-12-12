Watch: Robber uses excavator to rip out bank wall

TONGALA, Australia — Investigators are asking for help catching a pair of bank thieves, one of which used an excavator to rip out the wall of a bank.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to a statement from Victoria Police. Security footage shows one man drive up in a white pickup truck followed by another driving an excavator. The construction vehicle stops in front of the bank, swivels toward the wall and extends the arm, smashing the bucket through the glass.

Police say the pair stole several cash boxes before activating the alarm and driving away in the truck. It’s unclear how much was stolen.

Tongala is a town located north of Melbourne in the southern Australian state, Victoria.