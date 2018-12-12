× Two buildings damaged amid exchange of gunfire in Davenport, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two buildings were damaged when two groups of people were shooting at each other, said police.

Gunfire was reported in the area of 1100 East Kimberly Road on Tuesday, December 11 around 8:45 p.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Investigators determined that two groups of people were involved in a dispute. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing each other as shots were being fired. One vehicle was described as a silver or grey sedan and the other as being a dark color.

Police said they did find shell casings in the area and two buildings were damaged. There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.