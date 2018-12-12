Turkey trouble – bird chases child down busy street

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — A video taken on a cellphone on Dec. 10 shows a kid running down a busy street away from a turkey in hot pursuit.

The child, weighed down by a backpack and heavy winter clothes, barely stays in front of the angry fowl as they barrel down the bike lane. At one point, a driver intervenes, cutting in between the kid and the bird.

“My first concern was that I didn’t want to see the kid run out in the road trying to get away from this and get hit by car,” Vanessa Miramontes, the driver, told WBAY.

She said the turkey stared her down for a while before strutting around the side of her van and again speeding off after the child, who hadn’t stopped running.

A turkey dubbed a “threat to public safety”

Other cities around the U.S. have experienced similar poultry problems, according to WBAY.

In Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, a turkey was named “Smoke” by residents after numerous sightings. The turkey stayed in the neighborhood when people started feeding it, but became a problem when it started blocking traffic. The police got involved, calling the bird a “threat to public safety.”

It’s unclear if the two turkeys are related.