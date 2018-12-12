Eastern Tennessee records state’s second-strongest earthquake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Tennessee-- Early this morning, the Volunteer State of Tennessee saw the second-strongest earthquake on record. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt as far away as Atlanta.

The earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles northeast of Decatur. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock struck.

This is strong enough to cause cracks in foundations and walls, but no widespread damage is expected. According to the National Weather Service, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Eastern Tennessee in 1973.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen