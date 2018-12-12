× School bus crash closes part of Rockingham Road in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A crash involving a school bus has caused part of Rockingham Road to close.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon, December 12 at Rockingham and South Gayman Avenue. A truck appeared to be involved in the crash with the bus, which was from Davenport Community Schools.

All the students were taken off the bus and parents were on scene to pick them up.

Traffic was backed up around the area.

The bus has been moved out of the way and the roadway was expected to open soon.