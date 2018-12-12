× Pritzker begins planning for inaugural weekend, swearing-in

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker is starting to plan his inaugural festivities.

Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton announced Tuesday they’ve formed an inaugural committee that will plan events surrounding their Jan. 14 swearing-in ceremony.

Events will begin Jan. 12-13. A schedule and ticket information will be available on the committee’s website .

The committee will be led by future Illinois first lady M.K. Pritzker and Bryan Echols, who serves as senior adviser to the Illinois treasurer. The executive director will be Mary Urbina-McCarthy, who was operations director for Pritzker’s campaign.

The committee is made up of more than two dozen political and civic leaders. They include former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar and his wife Brenda and Chicago artist and professor Theaster Gates.