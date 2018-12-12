“Our Favorite Things” Watermark Corners

Our Favorite Things
Johnnie Jindrich's picks:
- Personalized stationery. Bonus, Watermark Corners can make it for you while you finish up your shopping!
- Yogi! This is a fun game... it's like twister without the plastic mat and turned up a notch. This deck of cards will get the whole family moving and laughing.
- This grill brush has been hard to keep in stock at Watermark Corners but they just ordered a bunch so hopefully you can snag one for the griller in your life. It's made with just two pieces of wire wrapped together so there's so way this will end in one of those grill brush horror stories we hear every now and then.
Denise Hnytka's picks:
- The After Bra - This tank top is a miracle worker! It offers the support of a bra, without the shelf or wires. It’s meant for those times around the house when you don’t want to wear a bra. Now you can relax after a long day and still feel comfortably covered!
- Inside Out Umbrella - It opens in a way that feels backwards, but it keeps you out of the rain and dries without getting water all over!
- Chef Knife by Victorinox- America’s Test Kitchen picked this one as its top performing knife, bearing out ones that cost hundreds!
