Nickelback joins lineup for 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Frontman Chad Kroeger, guitarist Ryan Peake, drummer Daniel Adair and bassist Mike Kroeger of Nickelback attend a memorabilia case dedication ahead of the band's five-night "Feed the Machine" residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nickelback has joined the main stage lineup for the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair.
The rock band is set to play Saturday, August 3. The act was announced nearly a month after the rest of the lineup was announced.
The fair runs Tuesday through Sunday, July 30 through August 4. Wednesday’s band was still to be determined.