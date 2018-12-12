× Nickelback joins lineup for 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nickelback has joined the main stage lineup for the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair.

The rock band is set to play Saturday, August 3. The act was announced nearly a month after the rest of the lineup was announced.

Here’s who’s playing at the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair

The fair runs Tuesday through Sunday, July 30 through August 4. Wednesday’s band was still to be determined.