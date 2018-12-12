× Next weather system in sight to bring more rain than snow… No big chill ahead

The breezy conditions of late have blown in a broken array of clouds across most of the area this afternoon. We’ll keep it dry as temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s. With mostly fair skies and little wind if any tonight, some patchy fog can’t be ruled out in some sheltered areas as temperatures approach the mid 20s.

Our next and only weather system for the rest of the week is still on track to arrive later on Thursday into Thursday night. The moisture still appears to be all rain though a brief mix in spots can’t be ruled out before the system departs before sunrise. The better coverage is expected to track along and east of the river. Farther west, and the coverage drops dramatically.

After seeing partly sunny skies on Friday comes full sun for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range between 40 to 45 degrees this upcoming weekend… a trend that will continue through most of next week.

Looking even further ahead, I do see one weather system that will track across parts of the country as we head toward Christmas Day. Will it have an impact on us is way too early, but something to keep an eye on.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

