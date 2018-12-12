× Man admits to stealing from area cemeteries

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine man admitted to stealing memorial vases from area cemeteries.

Thomas Edgar Thornburg, age 44, pleaded guilty to first degree theft, second degree theft, and fourth degree theft, according to the Muscatine County Attorney, Alan Ostergren.

Ostergren said Thornburg stole brass memorial vases from area cemeteries, passed checks on a closed account and pawned stolen merchandise.

He was expected to be sentenced on February 8 at 9:45 a.m.