Illinois hunter’s 51-point buck could be a new record

JOHNSTON CITY, Illinois — A hunter could be in the running for harvesting one of the largest bucks ever shot in America.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources highlighted Keith Szableswki of Johnston City, Illinois who shot a rare buck during the first shotgun season.

According to Farmweek, Szableswki landed a 51-point buck on private property in Williamson County in mid-November. The points were set to be officially scored by a panel of judges at a Peoria trade show in July.

Several reports show that the current record stands as a 47-point buck.

Szableswki said his hunting resume includes a four-pointer, six-pointer and 11-pointer, reported Farmweek. The 51-pointer weighed almost 265 pounds.