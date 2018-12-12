Demolition for Tama building delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Demolition of the historic Tama building in Burlington has been delayed.

According to the Burlington Hawk Eye, the demolition was pushed back in order to hang on to millions of dollars in grant funding. The building has to meet specific state requirements to prove it's still historically relevant.

The owner of a 122-year-old building in southeast Iowa that was damaged by a fire last summer said he planned to tear down the structure and build something new.

Related: 911 call: “Oh, my God, I’m stuck in a building. Help me please.”