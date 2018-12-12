× After you deck the halls, Sterling group wants you to deck the bikes

STERLING, Illinois– As we gear up for the holidays, we’re not necessarily thinking about hopping on our bikes.

A group, led by Mead’s Bike Shop in Sterling, Illinois, is inviting others to come along for a special ride this Saturday. It’s their annual “Winter Solstice Ride,” and will take place in Sterling-Rock Falls Saturday between 6pm and 10pm.

According to their Facebook event page, participants are encouraged to dress themselves and their bikes with Christmas attire.

It’s a casual ride for adults and bills itself as a great way to “spread holiday cheer while having a few beers.”

Be sure to click here for more information and RSVP on their Facebook page and a special thank you to Dawn Spangler for the photos from last year.

The weather looks great for your ride on Saturday. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. Have fun, everybody! Looks like a great time.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen