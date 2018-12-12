× 2 laws making college more affordable take effect January 1st

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Beginning January 1, Illinois law will force colleges to work with high schools to increase the availability of dual credit classes.

The first new law requires public universities and community colleges to work with local high schools to ensure students are credited for their dual-credit courses taken in high school.

The second law prohibits limiting the number of courses and credits a student may receive from dual credit courses.

Dual enrollment classes allow students to earn college credit(s) when they are still in high school.

Illinois Senate Education Committee Chair Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant stated:

“Hands-on experience is the best way to prepare our students for a successful college experience, Dual-credit courses allow students to have the college experience with extra guidance and support.”

“It’s the state’s duty to keep college costs affordable and work together in a bipartisan manner to help ensure our students are successful,”