19-year-old arrested for murder after woman found stabbed to death in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a prosecutor said police found a woman stabbed to death.

Darian Drew Lensgraf, 19, of Muscatine was arrested for first-degree murder, according to a press release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren. Lensgraf’s arrest came shortly after an incident early in the morning on Dec. 12.

Police responded to a call at 3:33 a.m. reporting that a woman had been stabbed to death at 2109 Breese Avenue, the press released states. Sixteen minutes later, a clerk at a convenience store a few blocks away called 911, reporting a man with a bloody knife was at the store.

Police arrested Lensgraf at the store. According to the release, the suspect told police after he was read his rights that he had taken the knife to the victim’s house with the intent to kill her.

Lensgraf’s first appearance at the Muscatine County Courthouse is at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.