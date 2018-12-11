Winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday morning

A messy mix of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will bring disruptions to the morning commute on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas along and north of Interstate 80 until noon Wednesday.

A fast-moving and intensifying storm system will move through parts of Iowa after midnight tonight creating areas of freezing drizzle initially around 3am Wednesday. This could put down a thin coating of ice on many roads, especially bridges and overpasses. This freezing drizzle will transition to snow by around 6am with accumulations of an inch or less likely. The heaviest snowfall accumulations will be near the US 20 corridor, north of the Quad Cities metro.

Much of the precipitation will come to an end by the noon hour with leftover cloud cover slowly moving out. Roads will be much improved for the Wednesday evening commute.

The cutoff between who sees snow and who sees nothing is quite sharp. Many areas south of Interstate 80 like Kewannee, Galesburg, Burlington, and Mt. Pleasant will likely stay dry and not see any precipitation at all.

If you live in the Quad Cities metro and especially areas to the north, plan ahead now for a slow Wednesday morning commute.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke