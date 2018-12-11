We’re tracking two systems that bring wintry mix

Neither of these systems will be enough to cause major headaches. Still, we will have some inconvenience for the commutes Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
System #1
Clouds will overspread the area tonight with a chance of some light rain or light snow by daybreak Wednesday. There won't be that much precipitation, but just enough to cause some slick spots on Wednesday. 1-2 inches of snow is possible from Dubuque, up through Madison, and over to Milwaukee. Something to think about for travelers on Wednesday.
System #2
This one could bring us a little more precip and the timing is for Thursday & Friday. A little heavier precipitation is expected for this one. As far as the impact: it's not great right now. In fact, we have a few computer models that bypass the whole thing to our south. Still, I'd put the chance of accumulation around 20 percent.
Quiet weather returns for the weekend with seasonable temperatures.
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen