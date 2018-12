× Two Moline schools placed on brief lockdown

MOLINE, Illinois — A report of someone with what looked like a handgun prompted a lockdown at two schools in Moline.

Moline High School and Roosevelt Elementary School were put on lockdown Tuesday morning, December 11, according to a dispatcher with the Moline Police Department.

Detective Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department said the person had no connection to the schools and was not considered to be a threat.