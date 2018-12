Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- The Robert Young center has received a $100,000 grant, to create a youth suicide and self-harm support program.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24.

The program will offer therapy groups for kids and teenagers as well as support for their parents.

People in both Iowa and Illinois can use the program, the grant was awarded from the Quad Cities Community Foundation.