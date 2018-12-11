× Police: Dropped wallet near shooting scene led to arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police earlier this week announced an arrest in the September shooting death of a man. Now, they say the suspect’s dropped wallet near the scene led them to his doorstep.

The Des Moines Register reports that investigators found a black and green wallet in a backyard where witnesses saw the shooting suspect run. Inside the wallet were an Illinois driver’s license and a Social Security card belonging to 28-year-old Tyrone Hughes Jr.

Hughes was arrested Tuesday in Chicago and charged with first-degree murder for the death of 28-year-old Aaron Ross.

Ross was found Sept. 30 with gunshot wounds near a white car.