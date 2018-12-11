“Our Favorite Things” The Ruby Slipper

Posted 7:55 pm, December 11, 2018, by

Our Favorite Things

Denise Hnytka's picks:

  1. Ruby Slipper has the best sweater selection in the QC. You can't go wrong with something soft and cozy in a beautiful color.
  2. Faux fur vests are everywhere this season. I love that this one comes in a standout color. Give her this vest, and she'll have the perfect piece for NYE!
  3. This natural stone bracelet is made by a regional artist. It's a unique piece that no one else will have. It's the perfect addition to any outfit!

Johnnie Jindrich's picks:

  1. Love these dark jeans with the black velvet tux stripe. They will jazz up any casual dress code Christmas party! DL 1961 Margaux Instasculpt Ankle Skinny Jeans in Morrison.
  2.  This smells amazing! The Thymes brand is always a good choice. I love the Frasier Fir scent... it totally matches my frasier fir Christmas tree.
  3. How about one of these coin-look zodiac necklaces to give any lady on your list? These are so chic.