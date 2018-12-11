“Our Favorite Things” The Ruby Slipper

Our Favorite Things
Denise Hnytka's picks:
- Ruby Slipper has the best sweater selection in the QC. You can't go wrong with something soft and cozy in a beautiful color.
- Faux fur vests are everywhere this season. I love that this one comes in a standout color. Give her this vest, and she'll have the perfect piece for NYE!
- This natural stone bracelet is made by a regional artist. It's a unique piece that no one else will have. It's the perfect addition to any outfit!
Johnnie Jindrich's picks:
- Love these dark jeans with the black velvet tux stripe. They will jazz up any casual dress code Christmas party! DL 1961 Margaux Instasculpt Ankle Skinny Jeans in Morrison.
- This smells amazing! The Thymes brand is always a good choice. I love the Frasier Fir scent... it totally matches my frasier fir Christmas tree.
- How about one of these coin-look zodiac necklaces to give any lady on your list? These are so chic.