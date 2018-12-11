× New mecca of mac & cheese coming to the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES- The quintessential comfort food (Mac & Cheese) will soon have an entire restaurant dedicated to it in the Quad Cities.

Cheesy Cow, a restaraunt that specializes in Mac & Cheese stated that they will be coming to Bettendorf by way of a Facebook Post.

According to their page, the opening will be December 17, at 11 a.m.

The restaurant will offer several gourmet mac & cheeses, as well as grilled cheese sandwiches.

Cheesy Cow will be located in Bettendorf, at 4850 BettPlex Drive.

The same people who created Coffee Hound are behind this new restraunt.