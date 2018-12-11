× Leaf pickup extended to late December

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Due to weather, The Department of Public Works will be picking up leaves late into December.

The DPW says two trucks are continuing the leaf pickup program for the City of Muscatine while the weather remains dry.

According to Brian Stineman, DPW Director:

“the current plan for leaf pickup is to finish Zone 7 and 8 with the two trucks that are out as soon as possible.”

Stineman says that the City will be shutting down all leaf collection for 2018 on Friday, December 21.

The city’s compost site will remain open through Sunday, December 16, 2018.

The compost site is open 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The site will close for the season on Monday, December 17, 2018.