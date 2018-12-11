Iowa among 10 most dangerous states for driving in snow, survey says

IOWA — When it comes to driving in the snow, you might want to think twice when traveling on Iowa roads. A recent survey by Safewise ranked Iowa as the 7th most dangerous state for snow driving.

The study looked at number of crashes per state as a result of the weather based on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2016 crash data. This information was used to calculate the likelihood of an accident in the snow per 100,000 people in each state.

The good news? It’s still fairly unlikely to get in a crash in the snow. There were only 12 crashes in the snow in Iowa in 2016.

However, the size of the state compared to others puts Iowa in the running for most dangerous.

