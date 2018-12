Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- It's time for Caitlyn Ferin to join us again Tuesday, December 11th, and on this day, she has an easy dish you can make just before the holidays, called a Christmas Tree Cheese Appetizer.

Layer different cheeses with grapes to create a Christmas tree shape. Stick sprigs of rosemary for added detail, raisins for ‘ornaments’ and even pretzels for the trunk, if desired.