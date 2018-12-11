Hy-Vee unveils new concept in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The new Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh location, on the corner of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport, is now open.

The new store is the first-of-its-kind in the country.

Leaders say Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh stores are a brand new concept intended to serve the busy customer who needs a more convenient grocery and meal experience while on the go.

According to a press release, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores are a smaller-scale grocery stores and include grocery items, including pantry and frozen items, and a selection of fresh produce, dairy, meat and bakery items.

The store also offers a gas station, Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup, wood-oven pizza, sushi, a craft beer station, wine and spirits,

Made-to-order meals for carry-out or dining in, take-and heat meal options and Hy-Vee Mealtime Kits are also available.

The store’s hours will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. The Starbucks will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

A second Fast & Fresh location is slated to open in Altoona, Iowa in 2019.