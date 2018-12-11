Hy-Vee launches new Fast & Fresh concept in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Hy-Vee opened its first Fast & Fresh store at 3200 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport on Tuesday, December 11.

It's a combination of convenience and selection. It might just be a new way to shop for food.

The store is open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., seven days a week.

The prototype store offers a new take on one-stop shopping. It's already a hit with opening day customers.

"I was impressed," said shopper Courtney Oswald. "It has a lot to offer. I love the pre-made items that I can just grab and go."

There's a crew ready to make pizzas. Baked in a wood fire oven, they're ready in six minutes.

For craft beer fans, there's a growler station where staffers are serving local and regional favorites.

The concept emphasizes good food and drinks that are made quickly.

"To have a convenient place to pull up good food and head home or eat here, which we have that option, I think is something that's going to be really convenient for the customer," said Hy-Vee Regional Vice President John Griesenbrock.

Whether sushi or pre-made meals, there are lots of choices. It could be salads and fruit or sweets and snacks.

"This is going to solve a lot of what's for supper type of issues," Griesenbrock said.

While there's a fountain drink wall, next door there's a Starbuck's serving up coffee treats.

It all sounds pretty good to shoppers like Oswald.

"Being a mom and being full-time, it's just nice to be able to grab something that's close and also grab gas, too," she said.

One stop shopping that's certainly Fast & Fresh in Davenport.