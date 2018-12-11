Free gas and electric guide could help Illinois residents save money
CHICAGO, Illinois — A non-profit organization has released a free, 19-page guide that officials at the group say could save residents money on their utility bills.
The Citizen Utility Board created the “Gas and Electric Guide,” and released it on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The goal is to provide Illinois consumers with the ability to “advocate for themselves against the big utilities, avoid scams, and save money on their energy bills,” according to a press release.
Information is provided for several types of dwellings including houses and apartments.
The guide discusses the these topics:
- Applying for utility service
- Security deposits
- Billing
- Paying your utility bills
- Budget billing
- Meter reading
- Disconnection of utility service
- Filing a complaint with the Illinois Commerce Commission
- Gas and electric deregulation
- Ways to save
- Financial assistance
- How to complain to the utility
- How to contact your utilities
Illinois consumers can find the guide by going online to CitizensUtilityBoard.org. The organization requests an email address. They then send out an email with a link to the guide.
Didn’t get an email? Check your “spam” or “junk” folders.
CUB is a non-profit organization created in 1983 to advocate for utility consumers.