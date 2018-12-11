× Free gas and electric guide could help Illinois residents save money

CHICAGO, Illinois — A non-profit organization has released a free, 19-page guide that officials at the group say could save residents money on their utility bills.

The Citizen Utility Board created the “Gas and Electric Guide,” and released it on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The goal is to provide Illinois consumers with the ability to “advocate for themselves against the big utilities, avoid scams, and save money on their energy bills,” according to a press release.

Information is provided for several types of dwellings including houses and apartments.

The guide discusses the these topics:

Applying for utility service

Security deposits

Billing

Paying your utility bills

Budget billing

Meter reading

Disconnection of utility service

Filing a complaint with the Illinois Commerce Commission

Gas and electric deregulation

Ways to save

Financial assistance

How to complain to the utility

How to contact your utilities

Illinois consumers can find the guide by going online to CitizensUtilityBoard.org. The organization requests an email address. They then send out an email with a link to the guide.

Didn’t get an email? Check your “spam” or “junk” folders.

CUB is a non-profit organization created in 1983 to advocate for utility consumers.