Former treasurer for Mercer County Athletic Boosters pleads guilty to theft

ALEDO, Illinois — The former treasurer for the Mercer County Athletic Boosters pleaded guilty to theft after police said she took money from the club and the school district.

Angie Dellitt, age 44, entered into a negotiated plea, which was announced Tuesday, December 11, according to WRMJ. She pleaded guilty to theft, a charge that stemmed from unauthorized control of money, between $10,000 and $100,000 that was used for hotels, restaurants and other personal expenses.

As part of the theft plea deal, another theft charge involving the Mercer Countyy School District was dropped, WRMJ reported.

Dellitt has been ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution; $20,000 has already been paid. She was placed on 30-months’ probation and was set to serve 20 days in the Mercer County Jail, according to the report.

A formal sentencing was set for January 22, reported WRMJ.

