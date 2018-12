× Did you see this? Eric had 9 bloopers in 2 minutes

Viewers of Good Morning Quad Cities may have noticed a strange bit of bad luck for Meteorologist Eric Sorensen this morning. It’s not out of the ordinary for any one of the gang to get tongue-tied on the air. But this morning, Eric’s tongue-tying got mixed up with a cough that just wouldn’t go away.

Check it out in what may be a GMQC record: nine bloopers in two minutes.