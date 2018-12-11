Davenport residents approve tax levy increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Unofficial results show over two-thirds of voters approved renewing and increasing the "Physical Plant and Equipment Levy" fund (PPEL) for the new 10 years.

People living in Davenport will see a tax increase. The money will sustain PPEL, a fund used to cover maintenance and upgrades at Davenport schools.

“Thank you to our community for approving the renewal of our Physical Plant & Equipment Levy for another 10-year period," Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said in a statement. "We also appreciate the increase in the levy amount. It will allow us to continue the maintenance and renovation needed on our schools to provide a good learning environment for our students and staff.”

Over 2,300 voters (64.59 percent) approved of the renewal and increase. Just over 1,285 people (35.41 percent) voted against the levy increase.

With the increase tonight, the levy reaches the same levels as in Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.

The increase stops the district from having to dip into the general fund, money used for things such as employee salaries and benefits and instructional materials.

The district already had to cut $13 million from the budget for next school year. That budget was accepted by the School Budget Review Committee Tuesday, Nov. 11.