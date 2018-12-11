× Davenport Firefighters rescue drowning dog from the Mississippi

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport firefighters saved a German Shepard from the mighty Mississippi Monday, December 10.

According to their Facebook page, they pulled the drowning dog out near Modern Woodmen Park.

The Firefighters who pulled of the dramatic rescue were on Truck 1, C Shift, their names are Doug Ripperger, Packy Dolan, and Kurt Blackburn.

The dog’s owner was visiting from out of town and told firefighters the dog, chased after seagulls and jumped through the railing west of the ballpark and into the river.

“With the river running low, firefighters realized it was a long way from the top of the wall to the river where the 50-lbs. dog was clinging to the wall as best it could with his head out of the water, Ryan said. Dolan, using a 12-foot pike pole, hooked the dog by his collar and pulled the pike pole hand-over-hand as the dog clawed at the wall to safety.”

The dog was safely turned over to his owner.