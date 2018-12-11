Coast Guard pioneer, race riot survivor laid to rest

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — The first African-American woman to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard and one of the last survivors of a race riot in Oklahoma has been laid to rest with military honors.
Hooker also survived one of the worst race riots in U.S. history. She was 6 years old in 1921 when the late-spring riot destroyed much of a Tulsa neighborhood that had been known as “Black Wall Street.”
Hooker was a psychologist and a professor of psychology at Fordham University, where she retired at age 87 in 2002.