Christian Care homeless shelter seeking year-round financial backers

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Christian Care homeless shelter in Rock Island has launched a new program inviting supporters to provide ongoing financial donations.

The shelter says it gets a lot of donations around the end of each year, but that homelessness is a year-round problem. The Building a Bridge Back Home program seeks to encourage more donations around the year.

"What we want to do at Christian Care is be a bridge, to help people get off the dangerous life on the street and into long-term, safe, stable housing," said Community Outreach Coordinator Steve Gottcent. "And so what we're inviting people to do is become an ongoing financial partner."

Christian Care says a monthly donation of $10 a month provides three meals for a day for one person. A monthly donation of $40 provides three meals and a night of shelter, while a donation of $280 provides a week of food and shelter.

Gottcent said supporters have the option of setting up an automatic monthly donation from an account of their choosing. Recurring donations help the shelter prepare and allocate its budget for operating its community meal site and other programs that help people overcome challenges like addiction and secure steady employment.

"So as people come in, OK, this is not just a little hotel for a while," said Gottcent. "We want to help you, so that in the next few months you’ll actually be able to move out and get back to living life," he said.