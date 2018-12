Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- Starting this week December 10-24 Fareway stores have a deal to help the hungry.

From December 10 until Christmas Eve when a customer buys two dozen eggs another dozen eggs will be donated to the food bank of Iowa.

Last year the campaign was able to donate more than 21,000, dozen eggs.

Fareway is partnering with Iowa egg farmers to put this promotion together.