Burlington PD: Shooter fires at vehicle with two people inside, runs off

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two people were inside a vehicle when someone shot at it, leaving damage.

The shooting happened near Stone Gardens Apartments on Monday evening, December 10 around 7:10 p.m., according to the Burlington Police Department. Neither of the people in the vehicle were injured.

The shooter was reportedly seen running north, away from the apartment complex.

A gun was found at the scene, police said. Detectives were looking over surveillance video and following up on leads following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.