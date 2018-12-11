Bettendorf voters reject $30 million bond referendum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Over two-thirds of people voted against the proposed bond referendum in Bettendorf Tuesday, Nov. 11, according to unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor's Office.

The $30 million bond referendum would have increased property taxes in Bettendorf.

The proposal needed 60 percent of the vote to pass. About 1,000 people (or 35 percent) of voters supported the bond referendum, while more than 1,800 people (or 64.4 percent) of voters opposed it.

The money would've gone towards completing athletic facility, classroom and building upgrades over the next three to six years.

The Bettendorf School District says it will continue with those plans even though the bond referendum didn't pass. The school board will meet on Dec. 17 to prioritize project moving forward. It could take 12-15 years to finish all the projects.

"We remain dedicated to continuing to be a fiscally responsible district as well as provide our students with high-quality learning environments that last for generations..." Bettendorf Superintendent Mike Raso said in a press release. "Working in partnership with the family and community, we will instill and nurture in all students the knowledge, skills, creativity, and confidence to pursue their dreams and to succeed in a global society.

Polling places in Bettendorf saw long lines. The high turnout also caused the results to come in later than expected, according to the Scott County Auditor's Office.

More than 15 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the special election Tuesday. During the last special election in the city in 2014, only 7.6 percent of eligible voters turned out.

Had the vote passed, people living in Bettendorf would've seen their property taxes increase.