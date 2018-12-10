× SUV T-bones fire truck heading to Scott County house fire

LECLAIRE, Iowa — A fire truck was on the way to a house fire in rural Scott County on Dec. 10 when it was struck by an SUV.

The fire truck was entering Cody Road from Holland Street when the SUV T-boned the driver-side of the vehicle, LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said.

The driver of the SUV suffered a minor injury and refused medical transport.

The truck’s lights and sirens were activated. No citations were issued.

The fire in Scott County was near the intersection of 235th Street and 277 Avenue, in Rural Scott County, Iowa, and attracted several emergency response vehicles.

Read: Smoke plume from house fire near LeClaire seen from miles away

Neither the LeClaire Fire Department or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were available for comment at this time.