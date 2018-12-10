‘Stranger Things’ season 3 reveals episode titles

(CNN) — We still have months to go before “Stranger Things” returns, but speculation has begun already.

Netflix released a season 3 teaser Sunday, and it was all music and episode titles.

Next season’s episodes will be:

  1. Suzie, Do You Copy?
  2. The Mall Rats
  3. The Case of the Missing Lifeguard
  4. The Sauna Test
  5. The Source
  6. The Birthday
  7. The Bite
  8. The Battle of Starcourt

The sci-fi/horror series set in fictitious Hawkins, Indiana has been a huge breakout hit for Netflix.

This is the second trailer the streaming giant has put out there.

The first in July featured a faux advertisement for the Starcourt Mall, which appears to be the center of serious action.

Season 3 takes place in 1985 and will drop sometime in 2019.

