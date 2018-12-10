Sterling Newman Head Football Coach Steps Down

For the past 39 years, there's been one constant that has remand the same for the Sterling Newman football team, Head Coach Mike Papoccia. Papoccia, has decided to retire after an amazing coaching career, where he had a 340-99 record, and he led the Comets to five state championships and two state runner up finishes.