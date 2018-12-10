St. Ambrose University seeks approval for expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Saint Ambrose University is in the middle of the process to expand one of their campus halls, McMullen Hall.

According to Davenport officials, the school wants to build a 19,000 square foot addition onto the building on the corner of Locust Street and Gaines Street. They say the expansion is an attempt to consolidate the business school.

The school needs to get approval from Davenport's Planning and Zoning Commission because of the size of the addition. In two weeks, the commission will make a recommendation to Davenport's City Council.