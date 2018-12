Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A new indoor sports facility is taking shape.

Crews started inflating "The Turf" on Friday, December 7, essentially blowing it up like a bubble. The Hawk-Eye newspaper captured video of its initial stages.

The facility is located across from the Rec-Plex. It includes eight soccer fields, two softball fields, batting and pitching cages.

"The Turf" was expected to open in January of 2019.