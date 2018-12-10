× Smoke plume from house fire in LeClaire seen from miles away

LeClaire, Iowa — A large house fire is creating a billow of smoke that can be seen from miles away.

The fire is near the intersection of 235th Street and 277 Avenue, near Princeton, Iowa. An official from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said it was a house fire, but that was the only information available at the moment.

Several fire engines and MidAmerican Energy Company are also at the scene. There is no word of any injuries or a cause of the fire.

News 8 arrived at the scene just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 10. Police are escorting our crew to the scene, where we will learn more information.

Fire engine crash

An SUV crashed into a fire truck in LeClaire, Iowa, three miles away from the house fire.

Cody Road and Holland Street are blocked off in LeClaire. The accident happened near Riverview Roadhouse Bar & Grill.

A picture shows a silver SUV appears to have T-boned the fire engine as it crossed an intersection. The hood of the SUV is smashed.

It is unclear if the vehicles involved in the crash were responding to the structure fire.

News 8 has a crew on scene. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this web story reported that this fire was in Princeton, Iowa. It is corrected now, and the fire is in nearby LeClaire, Iowa.