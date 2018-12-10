Slippery combo: Foggy conditions with very cold temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a tricky commute. In some spots with zero visibility, black ice may form as the morning goes on. Keep in mind, you may not know you're on this ice until you go to stop.

Fog will keep visibilities reduced straight through the late-morning hours, really having an impact on temperatures as well. We'll see highs today around 32 degrees.

Also, keep in mind that your reaction time is seriously impacted when driving too fast for conditions. Slow down and be careful!

Milder weather is anticipated later this week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen