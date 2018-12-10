× Semi driver airlifted after crashing while using cellphone

FULTON COUNTY, Illinois- A semi driver was Life Flighted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria after police say he was distracted by his cell phone.

Jamie L. Hayes, 42, of Cuba, IL was driving eastbound on Illinois Route 116 near the intersection of Highway 39 in Fulton County.

Police say he was distracted by his cell phone, crossed the westbound lane and hit the ditch. The 2011 Freightliner Truck rolled over onto its passenger side in a field.

Hayes was then transported by Air Evac Life Flight to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. No word yet on his condition.

Police decided to charge Hayes with:

Distracted driving Improper lane usage Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident