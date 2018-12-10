× Sections of Locust Street in Davenport are closed… again

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two road projects starting on Monday, Dec. 10, will close sections of the road for several days, creating “significant travel impacts” according to city hall’s Jennifer Nahra.

The first project will completely close E Locust Street between Woodland Avenue and Kenwood Avenue. Travel will also not be permitted south on Lorton Avenue to E Locust. Crews will be repairing sewer and water infrastructure. Work is expected to go through Dec. 19.

The other project will shut down the eastbound lane on Locust between N Ripley Street and N Harrison Street for sewer disconnection. Work on this project is expected to finish on Dec. 14.

East Locust Street was down to one lane each way earlier this year starting in May for sewer repairs. While the project was originally expected to finish in September, roads were not fully back open until late November.

CitiBus routes 7 and 8 will be affected by these new projects. Detours will be posted to Transloc, according to Nahra.

Detour signs will also be posted along the affected routes.