× Rock Island County Justice Center expansion opens for business

ROCK ISLAND –

After an exhausting weekend of moving, the new Rock Island County Justice Center annex opened for business on Monday, December 10.

The $28-million project features three stories of new courtrooms, judge chambers and offices.

“It’s extremely overwhelming,” said Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert.

Weikert was helping customers get to the right places on Monday morning.

“This has been two years in the making,” she continued. “We worked really hard designing our space, making sure that it was the best space available for the public, staff and court personnel that we serve.”

The paperless Circuit Clerk’s office is a prototype for the State of Illinois, featuring touch screens and more.

“Whatever needs that they have, we can guide them in the right direction,” Weikert continued. “We have a self-rep center, where people who want to represent themselves can research case date and get documents electronically filed.”

As some work continues on the building, it’s able to open to the public. While it is a new setting, it still features a friendly philosophy.

“It’s important to me that we offer good customer service,” she concluded. “Point them in the right direction. Give them the assistance they need when they’re trying to navigate the court system.”