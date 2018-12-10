× River Drive on-ramp to WB I-74 in Moline will temporarily close today

MOLINE, Illinois – The on-ramp to Westbound I-74 will close on December 10 at 9:00 a.m.

The ramp is being closed while crews preform bridge joint repairs and resurface the pavement there, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

There is no official detour posted, however, drivers are recommended to use the on-ramp just a few blocks away, at 7th Avenue in Moline to access the interstate.

Iowa-bound drivers should plan for slight delays after 9:00 a.m. when the ramp closes.

If all goes as planned, officials say the River Drive on-ramp will re-open on December 11th.