Report: Staff member injured in riot at Lee County Juvenile Detention Center

A staff member at the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center was injured during a reported riot and three teenagers being held there were charged in connection.

Three teenagers, ages 14, 15 and 16, were arrested after the incident happened Thursday morning, December 6 around 9 a.m., according to a report by KBUR. They were all facing charges in connection with the riot.

All three were charged with participating in a riot, read the report. In addition, the 15-year-old was also charged with second-degree criminal mischief and assault on a correctional staff and the 16-year-old was also charged with with assault with injury to a law enforcement officer.

The three teens were reportedly held at the detention center awaiting a court appearance.

The injured staff member was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, reported KBUR.