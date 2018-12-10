× Why JB Pritzker visited Rock Island one month after election win

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker made a visit to the Quad Cities, just one month after the election.

Dozens of people packed into the Rock Island County Democratic Headquarters downtown Rock Island to offer Pritzker congratulations on Monday, December 10. He was there to say “thank you.”

Both Pritzker and his Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton spoke about their future plans for Illinois.

Prtizker said he wants to focus on increasing the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour, which would take effect incrementally.

Watch: J.B. Pritzker answers 8 questions about his plans as Illinois governor

On the topic of bringing a passenger railway to the Quad Cities, Pritzker said that “transportation infrastructure is vitally important to the state.” He said his administration planned to get a bill passed early on in his first term.

When asked if it could become a reality in his first term, he was unsure on a timeline.

“I’m not sure how long it will take to build so I can’t tell you that for sure but I know we’re going to get infrastructure bill introduced and passed early in our term,” he said.

Pritzker also made stops in Springfield, Rockford and Galesburg that same day.